Women found dead in southside home were sisters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- New details are emerging about the two women found dead in an Indianapolis home on Friday.

Police were called out to a home in the 4500-block of Stone Mill Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they found the bodies of 20-year-old Meredith Opel and 27-year-old Mallory Jackson, who have now been confirmed to be sisters. Metro police have not released the killer's name, but sources say Mallory's husband, Darrel Jackson, is believed to be the suspected killer.

Police say whoever killed the two women left their [the killer's] car in the home's backyard, then fled the state to Arkansas and committed suicide.

Police in Jonesburo, Arkansas confirm they are investigating the suicide of a man named Darrel Jackson.

“We’re utilizing every asset that we can to kind of understand exactly what happened,” said IMPD Sgt. Chris Wilburn.

IMPD has said they believe this to be an isolated incident, with no risk to the public. It’s a small bit of comfort to a neighborhood left shaken.

“That’s exactly what was going through my head," said neighbor David Johnson, "kind of a weird thing, no doubt.”

Both victims were graduates of Roncalli High School. Meredith was also senior at the University of Southern Indiana who was majoring in sociology, which the school confirmed.

The principal at Roncalli High School also released a statement Saturday evening which said, in part, their hearts and prayers are with the girls’ family at this difficult time.

In the mean time, if you have any information you think police should know, you’re asked to call IMPD.