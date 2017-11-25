Veterans court studied for 4 north central Indiana counties

Posted 7:55 am, November 25, 2017, by

KOKOMO, Ind. — Howard County officials say they hope to establish a court where military veterans from four counties can receive treatment or enter a diversion program rather than go to jail for offenses.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the court would allow qualifying offenders Cass, Fulton, Howard and Miami counties to enter a pretrial diversion program that, if completed, could result in criminal charges being dismissed.

Howard Superior Court Judge Brant Parry, who would oversee the veterans court, said the county began studying its feasibility after learning in September that state judicial officials wanted a veterans court in every judicial district. The four counties comprise Indiana Judicial District 8, and none currently has a veterans court, which are common elsewhere for connecting veterans to services that divert them from the criminal justice system.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s