Late heroics earn 2A Southridge first ever IHSAA football title

Posted 8:57 pm, November 25, 2017, by

Southridge receiver Tucker Schank dives across the goal line for the game-winning two-point conversion in the Raiders 15-14 win over Woodlan in the 2A State Championship game - FS Indiana November 25, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jayce Harter connected with Tucker Schank on a go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter and Southridge held on to defeat Woodlan 15-14 in the 2A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Harter and Schank had just hooked up for a 42 yard touchdown to move within one point of Woodlan (12-3). Raiders’ head coach Scott Buening decided to go for two and the win, and that same connection came through for the game’s final points. Schank finished the game with five catches on five targets for 121 yards and a touchdown, along with that final two-point play as well.

Southridge (13-2) earned its first state championship after finishing runners-up in three previous title game appearances (1982, 2002, 2006).

