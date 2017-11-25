× IMPD stepping up patrols for car break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There have already been hundreds of car break-ins during the month of November in Indianapolis and police are now stepping up their patrols this holiday season.

Through November 24th, Indianapolis’ Safetown Crime Map shows there have been 544 car break-ins in November and 156 of those came since November 17th.

“(IMPD’s North District has) ramped up their patrols, they are sending and putting out leaflets, they are communicating with community organizations, they are going to churches and talking about not becoming a victim,” IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said. “If you’re out here and you’re coming to steal or be disruptive, you’re not welcome and we will find you and there’s a lot of us out here.”

IMPD’s North District has been helping shoppers practice best habits as the holiday season begins to ramp up. Certain officers are assigned to the Keystone at the Crossing and Castleton areas. They are doing security checks on vehicles in the parking lots, checking to see if their doors are locked and their valuables are hidden.

“Get those valuable out of the car and lock the doors,” Wilburn said. “If that can be the one thing you remember, a take away, I think that is the key thing keep in mind this time of year.”

Tommy Ferree works at Bella Pizzeria across from the Fashion Mall and said he sees and hears about car break-ins on a daily basis.

“(One) was just pretty much in broad day light and then over across the parking lot over by Reis Jewelers they got hit too, four of them over there,” Ferree said. “When (police) are patrolling and doing that, it’s quite helpful, especially being across from that parking lot, Keystone at the Crossing.”

Wilburn said in addition to locking doors and hiding valuables, shoppers should keep their eyes open to make sure no one is watching them get out of their car and if anything doesn’t feel right, call police.