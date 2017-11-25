× East Central takes 4A State Championship with 14-7 win over Lowell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A stout defense that forced three turnovers led East Central to a 14-7 win over previously undefeated Lowell in the IHSAA 4A State Championship, Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Trojans (12-3) only gained 207 yards of total offense, but played free of big mistakes. The same cannot be said for Lowell (14-1), as the Red Devils committed all three of their turnovers in East Central territory, throwing one interception in the end zone, another inside the red zone, and fumbling the ball away near midfield.

East Central’s Nathan Lloyd recorded both interceptions for the Trojans en route to the school’s second state championship, joining the undefeated 1994 squad, led by head coach Rod Ballart.