Columbus P.D. looking for ‘multiple’ suspects after man shot inside apartment Saturday

Posted 5:13 pm, November 25, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31PM, November 25, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities in Columbus are searching for “multiple suspects” after a man was shot Saturday afternoon inside an apartment.

Police were called at around 3 p.m. to the Arbors at Water’s Edge apartment complex, located in the 4000 block of N. CR 150 W, on the report of shots fired.

An adult male was reportedly shot in the stomach and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are looking for suspects who were seen leaving the complex in a gray-colored passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Columbus P.D. at 812-376-2600.

