Pioneer tops Eastern Greene for Class A State Championship

Pioneer quarterback Jack Kiser breaks free for a touchdown in the Panthers' 42-14 win over Eastern Greene in the Class A State Championship (FS Indiana).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jack Kiser was perfect through the air, 6-for-6 for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and nearly perfect on the ground, gaining 207 yards on 25 carries with three more scores as Pioneer topped Eastern Greene 42-14 for the 2017 Class A State Championship.

The title is the second in Panthers’ school history, joining the team that won in 1997.

Pioneer (15-0) was the dominant team in Class A all year, not surrendering a single point in their first five games, and finishing the season outscoring their opponents 772-91.

Quarterback Caleb Hamilton of Eastern Greene (11-4) ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Thunderbirds’ loss.

