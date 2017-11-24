Four Mass Ave stores where you can find gifts for the entire family

Posted 4:19 pm, November 24, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas shopping doesn’t have to be stressful and chaotic with long lines– it can be as simple as heading to Mass Ave, and browsing these four shops.

Many local stores had Black Friday deals and the fun isn’t over yet. There will be even more specials for Small Business Saturday.

Take a look at these unique gift ideas for the whole family.

Silver in the City 

2018 Calendars- $15 and up

Jewelry Holders- $12 and up

Beer Cap Holder- $39.95

Indy T-shirts-$25

Cookbooks- $15 and up

Jewelry- $40 and up

Global Gifts

Homemade Ornaments- $10 and up

Assorted Soaps- $5

Nurture Baby & Child 

Indy Clothing- $20 and up

Fashion Clothing- $30 and up

Three Dog Bakery

Dog Sweaters- $30 and up

Dog Toys- $5 and up

Saturday Hours:

Silver in the City: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off

Global Gifts: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nurture Baby & Child: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Three Dog Bakery: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s