Four Mass Ave stores where you can find gifts for the entire family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Christmas shopping doesn’t have to be stressful and chaotic with long lines– it can be as simple as heading to Mass Ave, and browsing these four shops.

Many local stores had Black Friday deals and the fun isn’t over yet. There will be even more specials for Small Business Saturday.

Take a look at these unique gift ideas for the whole family.

Silver in the City

2018 Calendars- $15 and up

Jewelry Holders- $12 and up

Beer Cap Holder- $39.95

Indy T-shirts-$25

Cookbooks- $15 and up

Jewelry- $40 and up

Global Gifts

Homemade Ornaments- $10 and up

Assorted Soaps- $5

Nurture Baby & Child

Indy Clothing- $20 and up

Fashion Clothing- $30 and up

Three Dog Bakery

Dog Sweaters- $30 and up

Dog Toys- $5 and up

Saturday Hours:

Silver in the City: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off

Global Gifts: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Nurture Baby & Child: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Three Dog Bakery: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Deals: 10 percent off