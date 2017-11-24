Elkhart man reunited with dog for Thanksgiving 2 months after it vanished

ELKHART, Ind.  — An Indiana man who thought he’d never see his dog again after it vanished in September has been reunited with the pooch, which was 200 miles away in central Michigan.

Gene Valdez of Elkhart, Indiana, spent two months periodically checking a local animal shelter for his Brittney Spaniel, Rock.

But then his nephew contacted the Cass County Humane Society, located about 10 miles away in Cassopolis, Michigan. He learned that Rock had been rescued and was eventually moved to a shelter in Saginaw, more than 200 miles northeast of Elkhart.

Valdez picked up Rock there last week. He tells The Elkhart Truth that his other Brittney Spaniel, Megan, is “happy as can be” since her companion returned.

Both dogs will take part in a family pheasant hunting trip this weekend.

