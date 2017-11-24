× Columbus East wins 5A title over Kokomo, 42-28

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Columbus East had three players top 100 yards rushing as the Olympians ran through Kokomo 42-28, winning the IHSAA 5A State Championship Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jaedin Miller led the squad with 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Jamon Hogan (112 yards) and quarterback Josh Major (107 yards, 2 TDs) were not far behind.

Columbus East (14-1) finishes the season winning its third title in school history, joining teams from 1979 and 2013 in the record books.

Kokomo (9-5) also controlled the ball on the ground, rushing for 281 yards, led by Jack Perkins’ 148 with a touchdown. This game marked the Wildkats first ever appearance in a state championship.