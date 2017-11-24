× Clerk shot dead in attempted robbery of Ft. Wayne gas station

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — A gas station clerk is dead after what police say started as an armed robbery and now Ft. Wayne Police are looking for the suspect.

Police were called to the Meijer gas station at the 63-hundred block of Lima Road in Ft. Wayne shortly after 8:00 p.m. Thanksgiving night and upon arrival found a male employee on the ground who appeared to have been shot.

Despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him, the clerk was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ft. Wayne Police told WANE – TV that the shooting seems to have started as an armed robbery.

Another employee was also at the gas station but did not hear or see anything with the suspect and the clerk.

Police report that the suspect was last seen running through the Meijer parking lot but his whereabouts now is unknown.