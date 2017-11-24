× Circle of Lights celebration downtown Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are in the process of setting up for Indianapolis’ Circle of Lights celebration.

The event has been going on for more than 50 years and will take place Friday, November 24th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Circle.

New this year the performance stage will be moved off the steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monuments. It will instead be placed next to Christ Church Cathedral on the north spoke. Organizers said moving the stage will make for “greater viewing opportunities” for attendees and improve safety.

In addition, several items are prohibited, including:

Pop-up tents

Chairs

Coolers

Bicycles

Animals (service animals are permitted)

Firearms were initially included in the list but removed after Downtown Indy, Inc. spoke with IMPD and the mayor’s office about Indiana concealed carry laws. While firearms are no longer prohibited, they are discouraged.

For more information about the event, visit Downtown Indy’s Circle of Lights website.