Circle of Lights celebration downtown Friday

Posted 1:30 pm, November 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:49PM, November 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews are in the process of setting up for Indianapolis’ Circle of Lights celebration.

The event has been going on for more than 50 years and will take place Friday, November 24th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Circle.

New this year the performance stage will be moved off the steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monuments. It will instead be placed next to Christ Church Cathedral on the north spoke. Organizers said moving the stage will make for “greater viewing opportunities” for attendees and improve safety.

In addition, several items are prohibited, including:

  • Pop-up tents
  • Chairs
  • Coolers
  • Bicycles
  • Animals (service animals are permitted)

Firearms were initially included in the list but removed after Downtown Indy, Inc. spoke with IMPD and the mayor’s office about Indiana concealed carry laws. While firearms are no longer prohibited, they are discouraged.

For more information about the event, visit Downtown Indy’s Circle of Lights website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s