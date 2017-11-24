Brebeuf falls to Memorial in 3A title game, 29-17

Posted 7:22 pm, November 24, 2017

Brebeuf's Derrick Ozobu throws a pass in the Braves' 29-17 loss to Reitz Memorial in the 3A State Championship game (WXIN November 24, 2017).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michael Lindauer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Evansville’s Reitz Memorial beat Brebeuf 29-17 in the 3A State Championship, Friday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Tigers (14-1) never trailed in the game, and it was their defense securing the victory, forcing the Braves (10-5) into three second half interceptions, preventing a comeback.

Brebeuf quarterback Derrick Ozobu kept his team in the game, throwing for 292 yards and a touchdown, but ultimately those picks, including one on the game’s final play, proved too much to overcome. Gabe Wright led the Braves with seven catches for 124 yards and one touchdown.

