× Authorities: 1 killed, another hospitalized after Friday night south side accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities responded to a fatal car accident Friday night on the south side.

One person was reportedly killed when a GMC truck and a sedan collided near the intersection of S. Meridian St. and Stop 11 Rd.

Both occupants of the sedan were transported to the hospital where one later died.

Authorities said the driver of the GMC truck was not injured.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:00 p.m.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor at this time.

We will update this story if more information becomes available.