What to expect for Black Friday

If you are one of the hearty, early risers for Black Friday shopping, you will want to bundle up. Clear skies overnight will lead to temperatures briefly dropping in to the upper 20°s around central Indiana. Winds out of the south will create wind chill values in the 20°s. I suggest taking hot chocolate with you!

Sunny skies early in the day will lead to increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the 50°s. Winds will be out of the south at 8-16mph.

Even warmer weather returns to central Indiana next week. We may see temperatures reach the lower 60°s! Stay tuned.