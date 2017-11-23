What to expect for Black Friday

Posted 11:29 pm, November 23, 2017, by

If you are one of the hearty, early risers for Black Friday shopping, you will want to bundle up.  Clear skies overnight will lead to temperatures briefly dropping in to the upper 20°s around central Indiana.  Winds out of the south will create wind chill values in the 20°s.  I suggest taking hot chocolate with you!

Sunny skies early in the day will lead to increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

Forecast high temperature Friday.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the 50°s.  Winds will be out of the south at 8-16mph.

Even warmer weather returns to central Indiana next week. We may see temperatures reach the lower 60°s!  Stay tuned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s