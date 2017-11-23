× Police investigate double shooting that kills one, injures another on the northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A double shooting late Wednesday night leaves one person dead and another injured on Indy’s northeast side.

Shortly after 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Shady Oaks Drive on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found two people shot.

One was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital, in an unknown condition.

Homicide was called, and the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story.