Mozel Sanders Foundation continues Thanksgiving Day tradition by feeding the needy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –One of Indianapolis’s longest Thanksgiving Day traditions continued Thursday with the Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day dinner, an event held to help feed the needy in central Indiana.

The event, which was started almost 47 years ago by Mozel Sanders, enlists almost 2,000 volunteers who help prepare and deliver holiday meals to almost 40,000 people.

The Mozel Sanders Foundation started preparations for Thursday’s event with several fund-raising events held earlier in November. Each meal costs about $5 to prepare and deliver according to President Stephanie Sanders.

“We try to keep costs of this event to a minimum by looking for opportunities with businesses and individuals who might help off-set the dinner expenses with either monetary or material donations.”

Butler University’s Atherton Hall kitchen provided the backdrop for the preparation of the majority of the food for Thursday’s event which included 15,000 pounds of turkey, 20,000 pounds of green beans, 10,000 pounds of dressing and nearly 1,500 gallons of gravy and 80,000 dinner rolls.