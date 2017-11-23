× Bartholomew County Public Library letting people pay off fines with food

COLUMBUS, Ind. — If you’ve racked up fines at the Bartholomew County Public Library, you will soon be able to reach into your pantry instead of your wallet to pay up.

The (Columbus) Republic is reporting that between Dec. 4 and Dec. 17, people can donate to the library in Columbus or the one in Hope non-perishable food items. The food will then go to the Love Chapel and the Community Center of Hope Food Pantry.

Each item donated will knock down the fines people owe by one dollar.

The food can’t be in glass containers or home-canned. And they can’t donate items that have expired, or in rusty, dented or damaged cans or have bar codes that have been lined or scratched through.