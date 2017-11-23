A look at your Thanksgiving and holiday weekend forecast for central Indiana and the Nation

Happy Thanksgiving! It will be nice and quiet across the Midwest today with no precipitation in the forecast and a partly-mostly sunny afternoon. Highs across central Indiana will top out in the mid 40s.

If you’re traveling to Chicago, temperatures will be similar with a cloud/sun mix. Highs will approach 50 degrees across southern Indiana and Kentucky.

The entire mid-section of the nation is going to be quiet and warm. Thunderstorms are likely down across Florida today and rain is likely in the Pacific Northwest.

Looking ahead to Black Friday, it will be dry. If you’re planning on standing outside in lines, you will need the heavier winter gear. Temperatures will start off in the 20s during the morning and rise into the 50s for the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t be too cold for the Circle of Lights this year. The event is at Monument Circle from 6-8pm Friday night and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 with dry conditions.

A cold front will cross the state early Saturday morning. We’ll see a brief increase of clouds from that, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall through the 40s on Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be slightly cooler, but sunny.

Rain chances will go up slightly next Tuesday and Wednesday.