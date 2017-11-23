$5 adoptions to be offered at Humane Society for Hamilton County on Black Friday

Posted 9:42 am, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:52AM, November 23, 2017

Photos courtesy of the Humane Society for Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Humane Society for Hamilton County is offering a special Black Friday deal this year.

Adoptions at the shelter will cost only $5 on Friday. It’s part of the “Fill Your Heart, Not Your Cart” campaign.

Adoption hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville, Indiana.

Each family that adopts a pet that day will also have the chance to win a $100 Three Dog Bakery gift card.

For more information about adopting at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s