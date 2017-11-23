× $5 adoptions to be offered at Humane Society for Hamilton County on Black Friday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Humane Society for Hamilton County is offering a special Black Friday deal this year.

Adoptions at the shelter will cost only $5 on Friday. It’s part of the “Fill Your Heart, Not Your Cart” campaign.

Adoption hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter, which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville, Indiana.

Each family that adopts a pet that day will also have the chance to win a $100 Three Dog Bakery gift card.

