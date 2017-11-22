Wednesday morning crash claims life of 61-year-old Marion man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Marion man reportedly died following a Wednesday morning two-vehicle car accident.

Jason Bartrum, 61, died after police responded to the area of Kem Rd. and Troy Ave on the report of an accident at around 8:10 a.m.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that Bartrum’s 1998 Ford Explorer was struck by a 2004 Cadillac SRX, driven by Weston James, 45, of Marion, when it crossed the center line.

Bartrum was transported to the hospital where he later died.

James and his 3-year-old son were flown to a hospital in Ft. Wayne. The boy reportedly suffered a facial fracture.

A 13-year-old boy that was also in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

