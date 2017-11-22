× Thanksgiving Travel: Construction zones, alternate routes, and everything you need to know to plan your road trip

This weekend, the American Automobile Administration is projecting the highest volume of travelers in over 5 years. Being prepared is key, especially with travel times expected to take as much as 3 times longer than normal.

To help you plan your trip, here are a few things to know if you’re hitting the road right here in Indiana this holiday:

Earlier this morning, the new lanes of northbound I-65 over I-465 reopened on the south side. However, the ramps from I-465 (both directions) to northbound I-65 remain closed until November 30th.

Two lanes remain shifted to the right on southbound I-65 near I-465 to allow crews to remove temporary pavement from the median after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In Tippecanoe county, southbound I-65 is reduced to one lane near State Road 25 due to construction on bridges north and south of the Wabash River.

Although construction workers will be off on Thanksgiving Day, lane restrictions on State Road 37 will remain in place. So, if you’re headed from Bloomington to Indianapolis, you can use one of these alternate routes to avoid the backup on SR-37:

State Road 46 east to I-65 northbound

State Road 46 west to State Rd 67 north

When it comes to hitting the road, both to and from your Thanksgiving destination, leaving early is your best bet. So, while a 4 AM sounds brutal to many people, it’s definitely worth it to stay out of the gridlock.

Here’s a look at the worst travel times according to INDOT Northwest:

For up updates on road conditions throughout the day, follow the Traffic Authority on Twitter.

No matter where you are headed, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!