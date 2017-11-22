Temperatures will be cool today but we’ll warm up for the holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure settles in today and gives us a nice and quiet Wednesday. Winds will be light from the NW, which will keep temperatures slightly below average this afternoon, only topping out near 40 degrees.

It's one of the biggest travel days of the year and we can expect rain and snow showers up across New England and a wet day in the Pacific Northwest, but the whole midsection of the Nation will be quiet, including central Indiana.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will range from 44 in Chicago to 50 in Louisville. We'll top out at 45 degrees Thursday afternoon in Indy.

No rain or snow is expected here locally on Thanksgiving, but it will be a wet and stormy day across Florida and rain is likely across Washington and Oregon.

Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up, especially if you're planning on standing in line outside, because temperatures will be in the 20s early in the morning. We'll warm up quickly Friday afternoon and see highs in the 50s.

Friday night will be dry for the Circle of Lights.

A front will cross the state late Friday night into Saturday morning and bring some light rain to the area. Temperatures will then FALL throughout the day on Saturday. Sunday will be chilly.

We're dry and quiet for the start of next week.