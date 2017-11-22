× Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Lawrence police made an arrest in connection with a homicide case from last week.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Kaelon Washington, 21, is charged with murder and robbery in the death of 43-year-old Kurt Estes.

Police found Estes dead from a gunshot wound to the head at the Landings at 56th Street apartments on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Officers were called there around 3 a.m. for a shots fired call.

Estes’ death was the second homicide in Lawrence in 2017, according to Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff said the investigation into Estes’ shooting is “far from over” and that detectives are continuing their investigation and sharing information with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.