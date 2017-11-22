× Police arrest 2 in connection with Cottage Ave. homicides

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men have been arrested on a suspicion of involvement in a recent triple shooting in the 1800 block of Cottage Ave., that left two men dead, and a woman wounded.

IMPD homicide detectives arrested Marquis Cracraft, 24, and Kalee England, 22. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a charging decision, according to a police department news release.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on November 19, officers with the IMPD Southeast District were dispatched to Cottage Avenue on a call of two people shot. Responding officers located three people shot at the scene, two sustained fatal wounds. The other was transported to the hospital and was treated for her wounds.

Anyone with additional information should call the IMPD Homicide office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317. 262.TIPS.