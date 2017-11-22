Old National Centre offering $25 ‘all-in’ tickets for select concerts in Black Friday deal
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can score a deal on some upcoming shows at the Old National Centre!
Fans can buy $25 tickets for more than 20 upcoming shows. The deal starts Friday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m. and ends Monday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.—Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
These are “all-in” tickets, meaning fees are already included in the cost. Shoppers need to use the promo code BLACK to get the deal.
Here’s a list of eligible concerts:
- The Revivalists
- Not So Silent Night Concert Featuring Night Ranger & Lita Ford
- Spoon
- $uicideboy$
- Chevelle
- Snails
- Cookie Monsta
- Black Label Society w/ Corrosion of Conformity
- Lalah Hathaway
- Dirty Heads
- Silverstein & Tonight Live
- Chippendales
- Andrea Gibson
- Anthrax & Killswitch Engage
- Avatar w/ the Brains and Hellzapoppin
- Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria
- Excision
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- Datsik
- Judah & the Lion
- AJR
- Clean Bandit
- Echosmith
