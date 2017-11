INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A large spill has closed the left three lanes of westbound I-70 near the I-65 north split.

Fire units were called to the scene near downtown at about 4:45 p.m.

A long backup has started and drivers should expect delays as they travel westbound near mile marker 83.6.

It’s unclear at this time what has been spilled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.