Lanterns will soon light up the sky as the Chinese Lantern Festival makes its way to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center will soon be transformed into a six-week celebration of Chinese art and culture.

The Indiana Chinese Lantern Festival will light up the Fairgrounds’ Celebration Park beginning Thanksgiving Day through Jan. 7.

Produced by Tianyu Arts and Culture, Inc., the Lantern Festival will illuminate the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center with 33 sets of larger-than-life lantern displays and more than 1,000 LED light components.

Each display is handmade and custom built by dozens of Chinese artisans who travel the world to keep this centuries-old tradition alive.

Visitors will explore both the ancient culture of China while learning about the Chinese traditions of today by taking a walking interactive tour of breathtaking displays, including a 100 ft. long Chinese dragon and a 30 ft. tall traditional Chinese arch.

The festival also features nightly performances by Chinese acrobats, traditional Chinese handicraft demonstrations, and the flavors of traditional Chinese cuisine.

Since 2015, this international touring light show has traveled to 14 different U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Milwaukee, Nashville, Tenn., New Orleans, Norfolk, Va., Philadelphia, San Antonio, and Spokane, Wash. Indianapolis will be the fifteenth stop and the festival’s first visit to Indiana and is hoping to attract more than 50,000 visitors.

WHEN: November 24, 2017 – January 7, 2018 (5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Nightly)

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center – Celebration Park.

*Visitors will enter the venue through Gate 1 (off 38th street) or Gate 6 (off Binford Blvd.) and follow directional signs to Celebration Park.

TICKETS: Tickets are available here and will also be available throughout the event at the entrance to the Festival in Celebration Park from 5:00–9:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available throughout the Festival at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices: