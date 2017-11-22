Get ready to shop: Black Friday ads and store hours across central Indiana

Posted 1:46 pm, November 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:11PM, November 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Millions of Americans are preparing for the biggest shopping day of the year as stores release their Thanksgiving and Black Friday ads and hours.

If you plan to shop until you drop this weekend, check out this list for store hours and ads for retailers across Indiana. (Important note: Hours and ads may vary depending on location.)

Also, check out a list of stores that will stay closed for Thanksgiving here.

Best Buy

  • Thanksgiving – 5PM to 1AM
  • Black Friday – 8AM
  • Ad

Costco

  • Thanksgiving – CLOSED
  • Black Friday – 9AM to 8:30PM
  • Ad

Dick’s Sporting Goods

  • Thanksgiving – 6PM to 2AM
  • Black Friday – 5AM to 10PM
  • Ad

Gamestop

  • Thanksgiving – 6PM to 1AM
  • Black Friday – 10AM to 9PM
  • Ad

JCPenney

  • Thanksgiving – 2PM to 12AM
  • Black Friday – 12AM to 10PM
  • Ad

Kmart

  • Thanksgiving – 9AM to 9PM
  • Black Friday – 9AM to 9PM
  • Ad

Kohl’s

  • Thanksgiving – 5PM
  • Black Friday – Open 24 Hours
  • Ad

Macy’s

  • Thanksgiving – 5PM to 11:59PM
  • Black Friday – 12AM to 10PM
  • Ad

PetSmart

  • Thanksgiving – CLOSED
  • Black Friday – 9AM to 9PM
  • Ad

Sam’s Club

  • Thanksgiving – CLOSED
  • Black Friday – Doors open at 7AM
  • Ad

Sears

  • Thanksgiving – 6PM. to midnight
  • Black Friday – Doors open at 5AM
  • Ad

Target

  • Thanksgiving – 6PM to 12AM
  • Black Friday – 6AM to 11PM
  • Ad

Toys “R” Us

  • Thanksgiving – 5PM to 12AM
  • Black Friday – 12AM to 11PM
  • Ad

Walmart

  • Thanksgiving – Open 24 Hours
  • Black Friday – Open 24 Hours
  • Ad

Malls in Central Indiana

Castleton Square Mall:
Thanksgiving – 6PM to 1AM
Black Friday – 6AM to 9PM

Circle Centre Mall:
Thanksgiving – CLOSED
Black Friday – 7AM to 10PM

Clay Terrace:
Thanksgiving – 10AM to 9PM
Black Friday – 8AM to 10PM

Edinburgh Outlet Mall:
Thanksgiving – 6PM to 2AM
Black Friday – 6AM to 10PM

Fashion Mall:
Thanksgiving – CLOSED
Black Friday – 8AM to 9PM

Greenwood Park Mall:
Thanksgiving – 6PM to 1AM
Black Friday – 6AM to 9PM

Hamilton Town Center:
Thanksgiving – 6PM to 1AM
Black Friday – 6AM to 9PM

