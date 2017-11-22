× Former school treasurer charged with official misconduct, accused of stealing money from district

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A former school treasurer faces an official misconduct charge after state police said she stole thousands of dollars from the school district.

Amy Kinnett, former treasurer for Southwest School Corporation in Sullivan County, surrendered Wednesday morning and was booked on one count of official misconduct, a level 6 felony.

The investigation began in August, when ISP Special Investigations Detective Sergeant Troy Stanton met with representatives at a private forensic audit unit hired by the district to examine its accounts. The firm found evidence of possible wrongdoing by Kinnett.

ISP’s investigation came to the same conclusion as the audit firm: Kinnett had used the district’s credit card to make a series of personal purchases from 2015 through 2017. The purchases totaled more than $6,000 and included charges for bridal, hotel, grocery, telephone and clothing expenses, police said.

In addition, police believe Kinnett removed cash from various envelopes in the treasurer’s office totaling $1,000. She also had several checks in her possession payable to Southwest School Corporation that were not deposited within one business day, which is required by state law.

Kinnett made “substantial restitution efforts” to the district during the investigation, police said.