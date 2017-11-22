× Expect a cool and dry Thanksgiving Day

Expect a cool, dry Thanksgiving Day. Our Thursday will begin with clouds and end with sunshine.

Temperatures will be ten degrees warmer on Friday.

A cold front will move across the state Saturday and temperatures fall late in the day.

We’ll have a cloudy cool Sunday.

If you have holiday travel plans you’re in luck. Weather across the nation will be quiet through the weekend. We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday across the Midwest and the East Coast but no major storm system will cause travel headaches.

So far this has been a cool month.

Don’t expect any extreme weather for Thanksgiving Day.

Highs will be below average for the holiday.

A cold front will bring colder air late Saturday.

Colder air will be with us on Sunday.

Warmer air will approach Indiana early next week.