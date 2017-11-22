Expect a cool and dry Thanksgiving Day
Expect a cool, dry Thanksgiving Day. Our Thursday will begin with clouds and end with sunshine.
Temperatures will be ten degrees warmer on Friday.
A cold front will move across the state Saturday and temperatures fall late in the day.
We’ll have a cloudy cool Sunday.
If you have holiday travel plans you’re in luck. Weather across the nation will be quiet through the weekend. We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday across the Midwest and the East Coast but no major storm system will cause travel headaches.
So far this has been a cool month.
Don’t expect any extreme weather for Thanksgiving Day.
Highs will be below average for the holiday.
A cold front will bring colder air late Saturday.
Colder air will be with us on Sunday.
Warmer air will approach Indiana early next week.