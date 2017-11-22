× Boilers brace for Old Oaken Bucket game with bowl hopes on the line

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue football team haven’t been to a bowl game since 2011. The Boilermakers haven’t beaten arch rival Indiana since 2012.

Both of those droughts can end Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

First year head coach Jeff Brohm has the Boilers at 5-6, just one win away from bowl eligibility, entering this year’s battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers are also 5-6 making this a must win for them as well.

“There’s a lot riding on this game. I think the winner advances, and the loser stays home,” Brohm told Indy Sports Central. “I think it will be a great football game.”

Purdue pulled off a surprise upset win last Saturday at Iowa to keep bowl hopes alive, and a win over the Hoosiers would cap what has been a remarkable turnaround in West Lafayette.

“We did pull one out last week, so hopefully we can ride the momentum of that game, have that confidence that we need going into the Indiana game and figure out a way to start fast.”

The oddsmakers see this game as a near toss up listing Purdue as a slim 2.5 point favorite.

“I think whoever does that small things right, doesn’t turn the ball over will have a chance to win,” said Brohm.

Kickoff in West Lafayette is set for 12 noon on Saturday.