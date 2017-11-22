× Boilers brace for Bucket Game

The Purdue football team hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2011. The Boilermakers haven’t beaten arch rival Indiana since 2012. Both of those droughts can end Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.

First year head coach Jeff Brohm has the Boilers at 5-6 – just one win away from bowl eligibility – entering this year’s battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. The Hoosiers are also 5-6 making this a must win for them as well.

” There’s a lot riding on this game. I think the winner advances, and the loser stays home” Brohm told Indy Sports Central. “I think it will be a great football game.”

Purdue pulled off a surprise upset win last Saturday at Iowa to keep bowl hopes alive, and a win over the Hoosiers would cap what has been a remarkable turnaround in West Lafayette.

” We did pull one out last week, so hopefully we can ride the momentum of that game, have that confidence that we need going into the Indiana game and figure out a way to start fast.”

The oddsmakers see this game as a near toss up listing Purdue as a slim 2.5 point favorite.

“I think whoever does that small things right, doesn’t turn the ball over will have a chance to win,” said Brohm.

Kickoff in West Lafayette is set for 12 noon on Saturday.