12.05 Distillery and Repeal Restaurant bring Prohibition-era inspiration to transformed Fletcher Place neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Locals sometimes refer to Fletcher Place as “Indy’s best angle.” But in the past few years, a transformation has taken place in the strip that was once overlooked as just a route bridging downtown and Fountain Square.

Now, Fletcher Place is a destination in its own right—full of thriving businesses and restaurants.

Two of those businesses are found here, at 630 Virginia Avenue and 636 Virginia Avenue. 12.05 Distillery and Repeal Restaurant may only be separated by class, but both can transport you back to a time when mobsters were king, and Prohibition was officially no more.

12.05 Distillery is fittingly named after the date prohibition was repealed: Dec. 5, 1933.

“We make a lot of different products. With the equipment we have here, we’re able to do a lot of different things. Part of that is I’m very adventurous and curious and like making different products,” said Brad Culver, owner and head distiller.

Here, there’s a lot to choose from, whether you are buying by the bottle or having a cocktail created in their tasting room. There’s whiskey, gin, vodka, the very popular rhubarb liqueur, and even something called the “barreled reporter” – a whiskey made from a sour beer by Flat 12 Bierworks.

“It’s got some chocolate notes and some coffee notes. Really cool,” Culver said.

Culver can literally walk you through the machines and show you how it’s all made right here. And as if that’s not cool enough, then, he literally lifted the floor and showed us where all the barrels are kept. Down here, he says their whiskeys are aged anywhere from six weeks to five years.

If you’d like to food with your cocktail, just head next door to Repeal, where they offer delicious southern cuisine like barbecue shrimp, shrimp and grits, smoked ribs, pulled pork, and their two top trending items on Yelp.

“The Szechuan burger, which is a pork base. It’s got the spicy sauce on it. It really layers a couple different flavors that you wouldn’t expect in it. And then also the [smoked] brisket,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

If you spend your whole childhood hating Brussels sprouts, this place might actually make you a believer.

“People say ‘I didn’t think I liked Brussels sprouts until I came here.’ We have people come just for the Brussels sprouts,” said owner Teresa Webster.

Four Things You Need to Know: Yelpers recommend a distillery tour of 12.05. Afterwards, visitors can sample some of the business’ craft spirits and enjoy a meal at Repeal. Repeal serves dinner and lunch with weekend specials such as baby back ribs, shrimp and grits, and more. The restaurant also offers a chef’s special on Wednesdays consisting of three carefully crafted courses and a cocktail for $50. Inspired by Prohibition repeal, 12.05 and Repeal double up as a craft distillery and restaurant in Fletcher Place. The two businesses offer a truly local experience. Distiller Brad is an expert and Yelpers love that he can share his boozy knowledge when giving tours of the distillery or offering drink recommendations. It’s not uncommon to see the owners of the businesses around the distillery or restaurant, making for a personalized experience.

And if you want a special evening for a birthday or anniversary, call in advance and book the Chef’s Special in the “vault room.”

“It’s a three-course meal prepared just for you and your guests… we prepare a meal based on what is in season and what’s popular at the time just for your group,” said Webster.

Aside from their daily lunch and dinner offerings, Repeal is also open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They offer some great brunch items and also have TVs so you can hang out and watch the game. But the most popular draw on Sundays is probably their bottomless mimosas.

You can check out 12.05 Distillery on Yelp or on their website for more info. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

Check out Repeal Restaurant on their Yelp page here. Or get more info via their website or Facebook.

