11 jail workers in Indiana treated with Narcan, 21 others hospitalized after fentanyl exposure

Posted 11:26 am, November 22, 2017, by

File photo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana sheriff says 11 of his jail employees were treated with the overdose antidote Narcan after being exposed to smoke containing the opioid painkiller fentanyl.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux tells WANE-TV that jail inmates lit a piece of spice paper on fire that was laced with the deadly drug. The sheriff says the inmates used an electrical outlet. They tried to extinguish the fire with water, which produced more smoke.

Gladieux says a total of 32 guards, a nurse, a police dog handler and the handler’s dog received treatment at hospitals in the Fort Wayne area.

He says his office is investigating how the inmates obtained the fentanyl. He says no inmates were injured.

Officials say a cleaning crew and a hazardous materials team are working to clean up affected areas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s