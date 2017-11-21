× Tickets are still available for ‘Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes’ in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

Super hero action, thrills and drama will soon fill Indy with the debut of Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes.

The new action-packed stunt show will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse from Nov. 30- Dec. 3 for seven performances and tickets are still available.

The iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket and Drax, in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

Fans will experience cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and 3D video projection mapping.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings the grandeur of Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE! “Age of Heroes creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favorite Super Heroes right before your eyes.”

“I’m extremely excited to work on Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes and bring the talents and powers of these amazing characters with such dimensionality to life,” said Marvel’s chief creative officer, Joe Quesada. “Audiences will be on the edge of their seats as they witness the outrageous stunts and fight sequences in truly a unique experience that puts fans at the center of the action.”

The event is open to fans of all ages.

Tickets start at $15 for opening night. All seats are reserved.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes will travel throughout North America on a multiyear tour. After North America, the show will embark on an international tour in 2019.