Sixth annual Horseshoe Helpings event to feed 2,000 Hoosier families for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Many people are getting ready for a Thanksgiving feast, but for families in need, this can be a stressful time of year.

That’s why the Indianapolis Colts and US Foods are teaming up once again, along with Lucas Oil Products, Meijer, and Citizens Energy Group to host their sixth annual “Horseshoe Helpings” event at Lucas Oil Stadium on Tuesday morning.

Colts players, cheerleaders, “Blue” and more than 125 volunteers will distribute a Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings to about 2,000 local families. The families are selected by community centers, churches and schools.

Ten local churches will also get 50 meals for the elderly and families who are not able to make it out to the event.

Each family will pick-up a turkey, pumpkin pie, potatoes, corn, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy during the drive-thru distribution.

For more information on Horseshoe Helpings and Colts Community Tuesdays, click here.