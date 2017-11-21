× Shooting outside east side Family Dollar store claims man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting outside an east side Family Dollar store claimed the life of a man in his mid-20s Tuesday night.

IMPD was called to investigate the shooting near E. 21st St. and N. Arlington Ave. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a 2006 black Chevy Monte Carlo. Police do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle with the victim.

Police say the victim was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We do have a possible suspect vehicle – a black truck that was seen northbound on Arlington Avenue from this scene at roughly between 8:30 and 8:40 p.m.” said Capt. Harold Turner at the scene.

Detectives are checking surveillance cameras to see if they captured any evidence.

“The store was open and everyone was inside, so it appears no witnesses at this time” said Capt. Turner.