Shooting outside east side Family Dollar store claims man’s life

Posted 9:33 pm, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:55PM, November 21, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting outside an east side Family Dollar store claimed the life of a man in his mid-20s Tuesday night.

IMPD was called to investigate the shooting near E. 21st St. and N. Arlington Ave. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a 2006 black Chevy Monte Carlo. Police do not believe anyone else was in the vehicle with the victim.

Police say the victim was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We do have a possible suspect vehicle – a black truck that was seen northbound on Arlington Avenue from this scene at roughly between 8:30 and 8:40 p.m.” said Capt. Harold Turner at the scene.

Detectives are checking surveillance cameras to see if they captured any evidence.

“The store was open and everyone was inside, so it appears no witnesses at this time” said Capt. Turner.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s