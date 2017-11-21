× Republican Caucus members call on councilman Jeff Miller to resign amid child molestation charges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Members of the Republican Caucus are calling for Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller to resign.

On Nov. 17, Miller was charged with three counts of child molesting involving incidents with two children. The charges were filed after authorities conducted a search at Miller’s home after reports of child molestation surfaced last month.

He’s accused of massaging and touching children inappropriately.

When Miller turned himself in to police, Marion County Republican Central Committee Chairman Jim Merritt said he expected Miller to resign from his position on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, no letter of resignation had been received.

This prompted councillors Michael McQuillen, Janice McHenry, Marilyn Pfisterer, Scott Kreider, Jeff Coats, Jason Holliday, Colleen Fanning, Susie Cordi, John Wesseler and Brian Mowery to call for Miller to resign.

They said his resignation would be “in the best interest of the citizens of District 16, the institution of the City-County Council, and all the people of Indianapolis.”

Merritt issued this statement:

“Jeff Miller directly informed me on Friday that he intended to resign from his position on the Indianapolis City County Council and I expect him to do the right thing and resign immediately. Jeff Miller has been investigated and charged with deplorable acts that should immediately disqualify anyone from public office.”

Miller (R – District 16), was elected in 2011 to represent the near southeast, south and southwest sides of Indianapolis on the City-County Council. He was re-elected in 2015. His district includes Fountain Square, the Old Southside near Meridian, Mars Hill on the west side, IUPUI, UIndy and White River State Park.