Rain may mix with a little light snow this evening; holiday travel forecast looking good locally

Our Tuesday weather will be quiet, however, clouds will steadily increase this afternoon, so expect gray skies for most of today. Winds will blow from the SW out ahead of a cold front which will help boost temperatures in the low 50s.

Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., we will see a few light rain showers with a few wet flakes mixing in at times. It will not impact travel this evening. Precipitation will be very light.

In wake of this front tonight, temperatures will cool off significantly on Wednesday before we rebound later in the week.

Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year, and across the nation it will be quite wet across the Pacific Northwest. Rain is also likely in Boston and NYC, with snow showers in the higher elevations of New England. Our weather will be quiet across the Great Lakes and Midwest, extending out to Colorado and Texas.

Thanksgiving will also be quiet across the Midwest. High temperatures from Chicago, through Indy and Louisville will be in the 40s with a cloud/sun mix.

Locally we'll see highs in the mid-40s with a partly cloudy skies.

Across the nation Thanksgiving will be wet across the Pacific Northwest and the Southeast and quiet elsewhere.

Black Friday will start off cold in the 20s, but it will be dry. High temperatures Friday afternoon will reach the low 50s with a cloud sun mix.

Friday night into Saturday morning a few rain showers will be possible. Temperatures will FALL all day on Saturday. That high in the 50s will happen before sunrise. Temperatures will drop for the rest of the day. Sunday will be much colder and dry.