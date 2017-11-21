Police question juveniles in connection with Greenfield school threat; charges pending
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police questioned two juveniles in connection with a threat directed at Greenfield-Central High School over the weekend.
The Greenfield Police Department received reports about an Instagram post in which someone threatened to “shoot up the high school.”
Detectives identified two juvenile suspects who were questioned and admitted involvement, police said. Charges are pending in the case.
Extra officers were at the school Monday in response to the threat. Principal Jason Cary sent an email to parents and students about the situation:
Students,
I wanted to keep you all in the loop on an issue we have been dealing with for the past 24 hours.
As some of you are aware, an Instagram account posted a threat Saturday night against GCHS. This anonymous account named a specific student and a specific threat for Monday. We have been working with the Greenfield Police Department since we learned of this threat, and we are convinced that the building will be as safe as possible tomorrow morning.
Please know that your safety and security is one of our top priorities. We will punish the individuals involved with this threat to the extent of our handbook, and we will work with GPD and the Prosecutors Office as they investigate this crime. If you have any information about this account, please contact an administrator.
Everyone have a nice evening.