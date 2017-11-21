× Police question juveniles in connection with Greenfield school threat; charges pending

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police questioned two juveniles in connection with a threat directed at Greenfield-Central High School over the weekend.

The Greenfield Police Department received reports about an Instagram post in which someone threatened to “shoot up the high school.”

Detectives identified two juvenile suspects who were questioned and admitted involvement, police said. Charges are pending in the case.

Extra officers were at the school Monday in response to the threat. Principal Jason Cary sent an email to parents and students about the situation: