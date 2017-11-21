× Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tens of millions of folks are getting ready to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and experts expect it to be a busy one.

AAA projects more than 50 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this holiday, making the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005.

“I’m expecting it to be fairly heavy just because it’s the Thanksgiving holiday,” Elisha Smith said.

She’s getting ready to head to South Bend to visit her family. But she said with higher gas prices, she’s had to work the trip into her budget.

“It’s kind of pricey but I’m willing to risk it to see my family,” Smith said.

AAA said drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014.

“The months average currently stands at $2.54, that’s 37 cents more than it was last year but even looking at car rental rates those have increased substantially, 34 percent more than last year, and hotel AAA diamond rated hotels for example are 14 percent higher than one year ago,” Greg Seiter with AAA Hoosier Motor Club said.

INDOT is giving drivers some traveling tips.

“The biggest tips are plan ahead and allow for extra time, know that there will be increased traffic on our interstates and highways around Indiana, check your route before you go,” INDOT spokesman Scott Manning said.

Manning said INDOT will halt work on most highway maintenance and construction projects. He said drivers should allow for extra time, be patient where there are road restrictions in place, be alert, put your phone down, don’t drive distracted and obey all laws and signage on the roadways.

You can find more information here.