ISP: Fatigue caused truck driver to crash in Putnam County

Posted 1:50 pm, November 21, 2017, by , Updated at 01:52PM, November 21, 2017

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Police believe fatigue caused a truck driver to crash in Putnam County early Tuesday morning. Investigators were called to the crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the 45 mile marker around 1:45 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Eddie Yako Khammi, 20, of Warren, Michigan, was traveling westbound when he veered into the median and hit several trees. Troopers believe Khammi fell asleep at the wheel.

Khammi was transported to Putnam County Hospital for a possible fractured leg.

