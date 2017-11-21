Indy’s most dangerous intersections during the holidays near malls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The holiday season is among us and most will be traveling to Indy malls this year to pick out presents for loved ones, however new data from the Indiana Institute of Criminal Justice shows most of Indianapolis’ most dangerous intersections are near malls.

“It’s not shocking, but it is alarming so I’d tell you to be careful,” Driver Davisha Fredericks said. “Just think about safety. I know it is hard to think about that when you are trying to get that perfect gift last minute on Christmas eve, or on Black Friday this Friday.”

The most dangerous intersection over the last five years from Nov. 20th to Jan. 1st is 86thand Keystone near the Fashion Mall, followed by 82nd and Allisonville near Castleton and third on this list is Madison Ave. and Stop 11 near the Greenwood Park Mall.

Six of the top 20 most dangerous intersections are between Keystone at the Crossing and Castleton.

The full is below along with the number of crashes at each intersection over the last five years during the holiday season.

86th and Keystone — 50 82nd and Allisonville — 48 Madison and Stop 11 — 43 Keystone and Fall Creek — 37 38th and High School — 29 Allisonville and 86th — 27

56th and Georgetown — 27

Rockville and Girls School 26

Michigan and 86th — 26

Emerson and Stop 11 — 25 US 31 and Stop 11 — 24 38th and Moller — 23 82nd and Castleway — 21

Washington and Mitthoeffer — 21

Fall Creek and 38th — 20 82nd and Shadeland — 18 Post and 21st — 17

82nd and Dean — 17

86th and Castleton Corner — 15

Washington and German Church — 15