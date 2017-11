× IMPD investigates possible homicide on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 9500 block of Shoreland Lane just before 12:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD later called the shooting a “possible homicide.” We will update this story as more information is made available.