Court docs: Women assaulted, held prisoner for days at home on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Terre Haute women say they were beaten, raped and held prisoner in an east side house for several days.

Three men are facing a long list of charges as a result. According to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday, 32-year-old Kenneth A. Braswell, 26-year-old Thomas James Bell and 35-year-old James Nieves are being charged with a total of 26 counts, including rape, criminal confinement, kidnapping, possession of meth and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The women, who are married, say they came to Indianapolis on Nov. 10 to do heroin at a woman’s house in the 1400 block of N. Grant Ave., according to the affidavit. During their stay, one of the victims reportedly borrowed a vehicle from the woman to visit her son in Danville. When the victim didn’t return the vehicle in a timely manner, the woman, who has not been charged in this case, allegedly got angry and told her “I’m keeping your wife until I get my car back.”

The victim at the house told police that the woman then struck her in the head and pushed the barrel of a gun into her forehead before the people at the house bound her hands and feet with duct tape. According to the affidavit, the victim says she was then placed in a “big closet,” where she claims Braswell raped her.

After that incident, the victim says she was taken to the home’s basement, where she was physically assaulted some more. At some point on Nov. 11, her wife returned to the house in the woman’s vehicle and the residents allegedly assaulted her as well. The women say they were held against their will in the basement until Nov. 14, when Bell and Nieves put them in the woman’s vehicle and started driving to Bargersville.

While en route, the women say the car got a flat tire and they pulled into a Circle K parking lot in the 4200 block of S. Emerson Ave. The women say the men allowed them to go inside to use the bathroom while they waited for someone to change the flat. That’s when the victims went straight to the clerk and contacted police. Bell and Nieves were apprehended outside the gas station.

Police later served a search warrant at the Grant Ave. home, where they arrested several people on multiple offenses. During their search, officers say they found a bloody towel, bloody sweatpants in the “big closet” and a large puddle of blood in the basement. A black handgun was also located.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.