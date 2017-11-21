× Coroner: IU School of Medicine’s Dr. Kevin Rodgers died of gunshot wounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The program director emeritus at the Indiana University School of Medicine was fatally shot inside his own home on Indy’s northwest side on Monday.

According to the coroner, Dr. Kevin Rodgers died of injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The circumstances leading up to Rodgers’ death are unclear at this time, and police are continuing to search for a suspect.

Rodgers started working for the IU School of Medicine in1998. Since 2000, he helped maintain a clinic in Haiti. He previously held several positions at Brooke Army Medical Center. He was also an assistant lacrosse coach at Cathedral High School.

He is survived by his wife Ruth, who is a dean at Marian University, and his four sons.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.