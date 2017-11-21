× Bloomington woman arrested on drug charges after anonymous tip

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A tip led Indiana State Police to arrest a Bloomington woman on drug-related charges.

According to ISP, troopers began their investigation around 10:30 a.m. Friday after receiving an anonymous tip about heroin at a home on Old Richardson Road.

Police found Danielle Morris, 23, Bloomington, with a syringe sticking out of her pocket. A search of the home turned up seven grams of heroin, additional hypodermic syringes and drug paraphernalia, police said.

She was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. Charges against Morris include possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.