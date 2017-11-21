× A cool down for Wednesday

Behind a cold front we’ll find temperatures a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

We’ll stay dry with highs in the 40s on Thanksgiving Day.

If you have holiday travel plans you’re in luck. Weather across the nation will be quiet this week. We’ll have a chance for rain late Friday into Saturday across the Midwest and the East Coast but no major storm system will cause travel headaches.

