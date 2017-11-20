× Ten people arrested after 4-month meth investigation in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – Police say ten people were arrested, including two “top tier” suppliers, after a four-month long investigation by the Madison County Drug Force into the sale and distribution of crystal meth.

“Operation Blue Dyamond” commenced in June when officers say they bought meth from Robert D. Hill at his home. He was later arrested along with Josephine Soto, Robert H. Hill, and Ivy Scott.

The investigation at Hill’s home led officers to execute a search warrant at the home of Ronney Renfro. Renfro, Matthew Poland, and Jessica Renfro were charged after authorities say they seized a “significant amount” of meth.

Police arrested Travis Lunsford after a short chase on I-69 while he was returning to Madison County from Indianapolis. They say they found meth in his car.

Investigators conducted a controlled buy of meth from Fredrick Jeter III at a Fishers’ gas station on July 18. Later that same day, authorities executed a search warrant at his apartment, and they seized a substantial amount of meth and multiple handguns, including one that was reported stolen.

The final arrest in the investigation was on October 24 when authorities arrested Destiny Duncan in Anderson on warrants stemming from the drug investigation involving Jeter.

In total, police seized around $48,000 in drugs.

Below is a list of charges that are a result of the four-month long investigation.